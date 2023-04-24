Anti-jihadist coalition cites decrease in Islamic State attacks in Iraq, Syria

UN estimates the Islamic State jihadist group has '5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters' across Iraq and Syria, 'roughly half of whom are fighters'

The international coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) group in Iraq and Syria said Monday there has been a "reduction in attacks" by jihadists in both countries this year.

In 2014, the IS extremists launched their self-proclaimed "caliphate" across swathes of both countries in a campaign marked by mass killings, torture, rape, and slavery. But U.S.-backed counter-offensives ended their territorial hold in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019, yet IS cells continue to target security forces and civilians in both countries.

"Since the beginning of this year in Iraq... through the first week of April, we have seen a record of a 68 percent reduction in attacks when compared to the same period last year," said U.S. Major General Matthew McFarlane, commander of the anti-jihadist coalition.

"In Syria... we recorded a 55 percent decrease during the same time," he added.

Attacks attributed to IS fighters this year have been "relatively small, from one to a few individuals,” McFarlane continued, saying the group "has failed to organize or coordinate anything more than that over the past year.”

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which ended last week, was "one of the most peaceful in years,” the general said, noting an "80 percent decrease from last year" in Iraq and 37 percent for Syria.

Since February, a string of IS attacks targeting truffle hunters in Syria and landmines left by the extremists have killed at least 240 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The United Nations estimated in a February report that IS still has "5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters" across Iraq and neighboring Syria, "roughly half of whom are fighters.”