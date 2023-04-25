Turkey arrests 110 over ties with Kurdish militants ahead of election

'On the eve of the election, out of fear of losing power, they have resorted to detention operations again'

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 110 people over alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) less than three weeks before the parliamentary and presidential elections.

The “counter-terror” operation was focused in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, which is the largest city in the mainly Kurdish part of Turkey. A number of arrests were also carried out across 21 provinces of the country. The Diyarbakir bar association said the number of detentions could be as high as 150, including 20 lawyers, five journalists, three actors and one politician, according to AFP.

State media TRT reported that police held people suspected of financing the PKK or roping in new members to the group. Designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union and Turkey, the PKK has been waging a decades-long armed struggle against Ankara for greater autonomy for the Kurdish minority.

The operation also involved suspects who transferred money to the PKK through municipalities held by Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), according to TRT. The second largest opposition party in the Turkish parliament has often been accused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of alleged links to the PKK, which the party denies.

"On the eve of the election, out of fear of losing power, they have resorted to detention operations again," the HDP lawmaker Tayip Temel said on Twitter.

Last month, the party said it would not field a presidential candidate in May 14 elections, giving tacit support to Erdogan's secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu.