The Israeli search and rescue commander was awarded alongside the deputy ambassador

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday presented a medal and a certificate of appreciation to Col. Golan Vach, head of the search and rescue unit of the IDF's Home Front Command, who provided assistance on the ground in Turkey after the deadly earthquake in February, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced.

Vach was among the local and international teams that were recognized by the Turkish president for their contributions to rescue efforts after the earthquakes that struck southern Turkey on Feb. 6 and killed more than 50,000 people amidst freezing weather conditions. Erdogan also presented an award to Deputy Ambassador Nadav Markman.

Operation "Olive Branch" led by Vach, included 15 planes carrying 230 soldiers and hundreds of tons of aid. The Israeli field hospital operated for 10 days. It was a good example of Israeli values, and of unity, with many Israeli volunteer groups working together to help the neighboring country.

The aid mission treated 180, and rescued 19 from the rubble. The Israeli team brought operating rooms, trauma units, X-ray machines, and laboratories. And among the delegation were orthopedic doctors, pediatricians, trauma specialists, surgeons, anesthesiologists, intensive care specialists, and emergency medicine doctors.

With more than 20 years of military experience, Vach and his team, which specializes in search and rescue operations, were involved in disaster relief around the world, including the 2021 condo collapse in Surfside, Florida, USA.