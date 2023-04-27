Turkey's Erdogan announces pause in reelection campaign due to sickness

"I've had a lot of work the last couple of days and I caught a stomach flu"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced a two-day break in his presidential reelection campaign after indicating that he was suffering from an intestinal flu.

While being interviewed on Wednesday by a panel of journalists on local television, the Turkish president felt unwell, leading to the interruption of the program by an advertising page. He returned on air fifteen minutes later apologizing, with his complexion pale and his eyes red.

"I've had a lot of work over the last two days and I've caught an intestinal flu. I had thought about canceling the interview but I still kept it because I had committed to it. I ask your forgiveness as well as to your viewers," the president said. A few hours later, he announced the cancellation of his public campaign commitments for the next two days.

"I would like to thank each of the citizens of my dear nation, each of my brothers and sisters for their wishes for recovery and their prayers following the slight inconvenience that I had during the broadcast, due to my very busy schedule. Unfortunately, I will not be able to meet my brothers and sisters from Kırıkkaleli, Yozgat and Sivas today. I ask them all to forgive me. I will rest at home today on the advice of doctors," Erdoğan tweeted.

Erdoğan had planned to speak in several localities of the country. He was also supposed to inaugurate the country's first nuclear power plant, but will attend the event virtually.

AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Ankara, Turkey.

While the presidential and legislative polls are getting closer, the 69-year-old Turkish president has indeed spared no effort, chaining up campaign speeches in recent days. For each evening of Ramadan, Erdoğan had broken the fast in different localities.

In power for 20 years, Erdoğan hopes to stay in power is being challenged by rival Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, a candidate from the National Alliance party.