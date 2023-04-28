Iranian FM meets with Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in Lebanon

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict was on the meeting's agenda, according to a press release

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the latest developments in the region, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Hezbollah's press office said Friday. Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani was also in attendance.

Hezbollah is an anti-Semitic terrorist group committed to Israel's destruction, and the proxy in Lebanon of the Iranian mullah regime.

Amir-Abdollahian encouraged all Lebanese parties to "speed up" negotiations to reach an agreement concerning the election of a new president, adding that Tehran is ready to support "any agreement" that can end the now six-month stalemate.

This is Amir-Abdollahian's first visit to Lebanon since Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement last month to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after seven years of tensions that had major repercussions in the tiny Mediterranean country. China brokered the deal.

Lebanese political parties are deeply divided between an Iran-backed coalition led by Hezbollah and a Western and Saudi-backed alliance. The deep divisions in Lebanon have left the country without a president since the term of President Michel Aoun ended in late October.