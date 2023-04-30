Presumed ISIS commander killed in Syria - Erdogan

This is a developing story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the current leader of the Islamic State had been killed in an operation in Syria the day before.

"The suspected leader of 'Daesh,'" he said in a televised address, using the Arabic acronym for the group, "codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralized" in Syria by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization.

More to follow