English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Presumed ISIS commander killed in Syria - Erdogan

i24NEWS

1 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during an election campaign rally in Ankara, Turkey
Adem ALTAN / AFPTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during an election campaign rally in Ankara, Turkey

This is a developing story

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the current leader of the Islamic State had been killed in an operation in Syria the day before.

"The suspected leader of 'Daesh,'" he said in a televised address, using the Arabic acronym for the group, "codename Abu Hussein al-Qurashi, has been neutralized" in Syria by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization.

More to follow

This article received 0 comments