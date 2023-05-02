Syria agrees to curb drug trade, liaise for return of displaced after Jordan talks

'There must be steps on the ground that lead to an improvement in the reality in which Syria and the Syrians live,' says Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

Syria will help end drug trafficking across its borders with Jordan and Iraq, and will find ways to coordinate the voluntary return of millions of displaced Syrians, according to a statement issued after a Monday meeting of Arab diplomats in Amman.

The foreign ministers of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Egypt met in the Jordanian capital to discuss how to normalize ties with Damascus and develop a roadmap to end the Syrian civil war. They were the first talks between Damascus and a group of Arab states since a decision to suspend Syria from the Arab League in 2011 after a brutal crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Officials agreed to “take the necessary steps to end smuggling on the borders with Jordan and Iraq” and work over the next month to identify who was producing and transporting narcotics into those two countries, the statement said. They also discussed pathways for the voluntary return home of millions of displaced Syrians.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the meeting was "a start, and the process is ongoing" to secure an end to the conflict.

"There must be steps on the ground that lead to an improvement in the reality in which Syria and the Syrians live," Safadi added.

Syria is accused by Arab governments and the West of producing the highly-addictive and lucrative amphetamine captagon and organizing its smuggling into the Gulf.

Asked whether the officials touched on Syria's return to the Arab League, Safadi said the decision would have to be taken by the body itself. He did not say whether it was on the agenda for the next League summit in Saudi Arabia on May 19.