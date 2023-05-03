Iran's president would lead a senior 'economic-political delegation' for his two-day trip at Assad's invitation

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi will head to Syria’s Damascus on Wednesday for the first visit since the civil war broke out in the country 12 years ago.

According to Syria’s state news agency SANA, Raisi and his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad would discuss "bilateral ties, shared economic and political issues, and positive developments in the region." Tehran has remained one of the closest allies of Assad during the conflict providing economic and military support to Damascus in its efforts to return lost territory.

Iran's president would lead a senior "economic-political delegation" for his two-day trip at Assad's invitation, Iranian state media reported. According to AFP, preparations for the visit have been underway for days in the Damascus district housing Iran's embassy, with concrete barriers in front of the mission removed.

Raisi’s visit comes just weeks after Iran's landmark agreement to restore ties with regional rival Saudi Arabia. The move was followed by a shift in regional relations between Syria and other Arab countries. Both Tehran and Damascus remain under heavy Western sanctions.

The last Iranian president to visit Damascus was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in September 2010. In the meantime, Assad has officially visited Tehran twice since the war broke out, the last time in May 2022.