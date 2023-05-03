Assad tells Raisi that Syria-Iran ties 'were stable and steady during difficult times despite heavy political and security storms that truck the Middle East'

In a landmark visit to Syria, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday hailed his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad for achieving “victory” in his country’s protracted civil war, in which Tehran has been a major ally.

“Syria’s government and people have gone through great difficulties, and today we can say that you have overcome all these problems and achieved victory despite the threats and sanctions imposed on you,” Raisi told Assad.

The conflict in Syria has killed over 500,000 people, displaced millions, and battered the country’s infrastructure and economy. While large parts of northern Syria remain outside government control, Assad has regained control – with the help of military and economic support from Iran and Russia – of the remaining territory from rebels.

Assad told the Islamic Republic’s leader that Syria-Iran ties “were stable and steady during difficult times despite heavy political and security storms that struck the Middle East,” adding that Tehran “did not hesitate to provide political and economic support, and even offered blood.”

The visit by Raisi to Syria was the first by an Iranian president since the war broke out in 2011 and came at a time when more regional states are re-engaging with Damascus after being internationally isolated.

It also came just weeks after the Chinese-brokered agreement to restore ties between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, which sparked a flurry of diplomacy in the Middle East.

Syria media noted that the two leaders signed a memorandum of understanding on “on-term strategic cooperation,” covering fields including oil, aviation, railways, and agriculture.

"Just as the Islamic Republic stood by the Syrian government and nation in the fight against terrorism, it will also stand by its Syrian brothers in the field of development and progress," Raisi said.