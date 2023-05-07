The economic situation may be the determining factor, another important issue is freedom of expression

The upcoming Turkish elections will test President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 20-year rule, and the local democratic institutions, as the president faces an alliance of six parties. The main contender chosen by the opposition is Kemal Kilicdargolu.

Melda Dogan, a journalist in Istanbul, spoke to i24NEWS about the upcoming elections in Turkey, saying that the cost of living crisis from high inflation is a key issue among the voters. She said that even strong supporters of Erdogan are thinking more pragmatically about their wallets.

Young first-time voters have only known Erdogan as the Turkish leader, and Dogan said that the youth are concerned about freedom of expression and finding better jobs, even outside of the country. She mentioned that this voting block might define the election results.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655096111600730114 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), is running on the platform of freedom and democracy, “whatever it takes.” He has worked as an economist and academic, and previously uncovered corruption in the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) party. He also called out dirty tactics throughout the campaign.

"The youth want democracy," he told the BBC. "They don't want the police to come to their doors early in the morning just because they tweeted." Because it is currently an imprisonable offense to "insult the president,” Kilicdaroglu emphasized, "I am telling young people they can criticise me freely. I will make sure they have this right.”

Fighting Erdogan where it hurts, in the wallet, Kilicdaroglu also spoke about the cost of living, "now, one kilogram of onion is 30 liras," he said, "if he stays it will be 100 liras."

There are concerns that the Turkish president won’t accept the results, if he loses, his Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has already warned of "a coup attempt by the West". But Kilicdaroglu said the opposition parties together could be “vigilant” with more than “one observer in all polling stations,” and that they have been taking “precautions.”