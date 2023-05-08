Jordanian fighter jets attack Hezbollah site in Syria

The target, a sewage treatment plant in the south of the country, was hiding a drug factory supervised by the terrorist movement

Jordanian sources report that fighter jets, apparently Jordanian, attacked a sewage treatment plant near the town of Kharab al-Shaham on the outskirts of Daraa in southern Syria on Monday morning.

Local activists reported on social networks that the sewage plant was hiding a drug factory, overseen by militias of the Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah. This attack comes a day after the Syrian regime was reinstated in the Arab League.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi warned on Friday that his country will launch a military operation in Syria if Bashar Al-Assad's government does not fulfill its obligations to stop the flow of drugs in the region.

"We do not treat the threat of drug trafficking lightly. If we do not witness effective measures to reduce the threat, we will do what is necessary to deal with it, including military action inside Syria," Al-Safadi said in an interview with CNN.

Foreign ministers of Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Egypt met in Amman last week, on May 2, and agreed to “take the necessary steps to end smuggling on the borders with Jordan and Iraq” and work to identify who was producing and transporting the narcotics.

Bashar Al-Assad recently emerged from his persona non grata status, after his brutal crackdown on an uprising that evolved into a civil war. The ensuing conflict led to the death of more than 500,000 people and the displacement of millions. Since February, he personally benefited from an outpouring of global solidarity after an earthquake that devastated Syria, as well as Turkey.