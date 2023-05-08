The decision to bring Syria back into the Arab fold consolidates a regional push to normalize ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Syrian factions are giving mixed signals to the readmission of Damascus into the Arab League after 12 years of regional isolation, underscoring the deep rifts in the country amid a protracted civil year.

The decision on Sunday by foreign ministers of Arab League nations consolidated a regional push to normalize ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whose country was suspended from the body following his brutal crackdown against an uprising. Since then, hundreds of thousands have died, millions have been displaced, and infrastructure has been ravaged by years of bombardment.

Bringing Syria back into the Arab fold was a “shock” and would “kill the political process,” tweeted Bader Jamous, the head of the Syrian opposition’s negotiating team in stalled United Nations peace talks.

The opposition was for years backed by countries now supporting normalization – including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – and according to Jamous, Assad’s opponents had “not been consulted” about the Arab League’s decision.

Swathes of northern Syria are still held by Turkey-backed rebel groups and protests against rapprochement with Assad have flared up in recent months.

The Syria Campaign, which works for victims of rights abuses in Syria, said the move “sends a chilling message” and drilled “a final nail in the coffin of the hopes for freedom and democracy of the Arab Spring” – referring to the series of anti-government protests, uprisings, and armed rebellions that spread across much of the Arab world in the early 2010s.

But others were more positive.

The Syrian Democratic Council, the political body that governs the semi-autonomous regions of northeast Syria, said it “welcomed” the decision. Some political activists with ties to Damascus also cautiously encouraged the move, saying it allowed for a regional Arab role that could lead to "a positive outcome within the Syrian file."