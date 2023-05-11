Turkish presidential candidate drops out, paving way for a potential shake-up

The contender ran in the previous election, polling with 30 percent of the vote, and was also unlikely to win this time around

Muharrem Ince, leader of the party Memleket (Homeland), withdrew on Thursday from Turkey's tight presidential election in a few days time. The third-party candidate would have sapped votes from the main opponent to Turkey’s incumbent president.

"I'm withdrawing my candidacy," Ince told reporters ahead of Sunday's vote, "I am doing this for my country."

Formerly a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the 59-year old launched his own Memleket party. But, after being targeted by an online smear campaign, and criticized heavily for pulling just enough votes away from the CHP, he withdrew in a surprise move.

Concerned that Ince's candidacy would prevent Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, the main opposition candidate that received the backing of six parties in an entire political alliance, from defeating Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Memleket party officials were first to resign, followed by their leader.

Ince stated that his decision was made because the opposition alliance would put “all the blame" on him if the election was lost to Erdogan. Kiliçdaroglu is expected to be in a good position to end the latter's 20-year rule.

The cost of living crisis caused by rampant inflation is a key issue among the voters, even strong supporters of Erdogan are thinking more pragmatically about their wallets. Melda Dogan, a journalist in Istanbul, spoke to i24NEWS and concluded, “the youth is going to define the results of this election.”

Alongside the earthquake and economic crisis, it could possibly spell the end for the nation’s longest-serving leader. Before the latest withdrawal of Ince, polls showed that the opposition held a slight lead over Erdogan.