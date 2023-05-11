Captagon has long been a lucrative part of Syria's war economy, estimated to be worth billions of dollars a year

After bringing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad back into the fold, Arab states want him to reign in Syria’s flourishing drug trade in exchange for even closer ties – something yet to be seen if Damascus is willing to answer that call.

While Arab states have turned the page on years of isolation for Assad by letting Syria back into the Arab League, regional leaders are seeking a price for re-engagement. Most notably, a halt to the production and smuggling of the amphetamine captagon, which Western and Arab states say is being exported around the region from Syria.

Alongside the return of millions of refugees who have fled Syria, the captagon trade has become a stark concern for Arab leaders, on par with their worries over the foothold that Iran has established in Damascus.

Yet, Damascus has sought leverage from the issue, denying any role in the trade for which Syrian officials and Assad’s relatives have faced Western sanctions.

Last week, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told his Arab counterparts that progress on curbing captagon depended on the easing of Western sanctions, sources briefed on their meeting told Reuters. He also linked the return of refugees to funds for rebuilding Syria, from which more than five million people have fled from a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

One source described the meeting in Jordan as "quite tense,” saying Arab ministers were disturbed by Mekdad’s tone.

Captagon has long been a lucrative part of Syria's war economy, estimated to be worth billions of dollars a year. It has flourished in the drug trade since the war demolished the country’s infrastructure, cities, and factories.

Jordan has told Syria it views drugs as a threat to its national security “supported by Iran-backed militias.”