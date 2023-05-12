'If you want to continue our friendship after May 15, withdraw your hand from the Turkish state,' Kilicdaroglu warns Moscow

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main rival of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s presidential election, said on Thursday evening that Moscow was responsible for the release of fake material on social media.

The politician, who has a slight lead over Erdogan, according to opinion polls, said Turkey’s “Russian friends” were behind "the release in this country yesterday of montages, plots, deep fake content…” He didn’t, however, specify which materials he was referring to.

"If you want to continue our friendship after May 15, withdraw your hand from the Turkish state. We are still in favor of cooperation and friendship," Kilicdaroglu said in a warning to Moscow posted on Twitter in both Turkish and Russian.

These statements come shortly after a third candidate, Muharrem Ince, withdrew from the presidential race on Thursday to pave way for Kilicdaroglu's potential victory. Both supporters of Ergodan and Kilicdaroglu traded blame for online accusations ahead of the May 14 presidential and parliamentary votes.

Moscow has not yet commented on the issue. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen as a close ally of Erdogan with the two leaders holding frequent talks on a variety of issues from the Ukraine war to energy supplies.