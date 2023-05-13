Kremlin and Erdogan deny accusations of election interference in Turkey

The main opposition election contender previously criticized Moscow for their involvement, with disinformation and deep fakes

Elections in Turkey are heating up toward the vote on Sunday. Russia was recently brought into the mix, when the main opposition contender criticized Moscow for their involvement. Both the Kremlin and the incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denied any wrongdoing.

"We firmly reject these statements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “we declare it officially: it cannot be any Russian interference.”

Peskov went on to praise the "very responsible, sovereign and well-considered position of Turkey on a whole range of regional and international issues", stating that Ankara’s positions "please" Moscow.

"We have repeatedly said and we insist that Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs, nor in the electoral processes of other states," Peskov assured, amidst regular accusations of Russian interference in the electoral process of Western countries, particularly through disinformation campaigns.

Kemal Kiliçdaroglu heads the Republican People's Party (CHP) and is set to challenge Erdogan in Turkey’s presidential elections as the main opposition candidate for an alliance of six parties. Kiliçdaroglu accused Russia, on Thursday, of using "deepfakes" altered images in the campaign, after another opposition candidate dropped out of the race.

"Dear Russian friends, you are behind the montages, conspiracies, forgeries and recordings that were revealed yesterday in this country,” Kiliçdaroglu said, “if you want our friendship after [the election], don't touch the Turkish state.”

"Mr. Kemal is attacking Russia, Mr. Putin. If you attack Putin, I will not be okay with that," Erdogan said in response, "our relations with Russia are no less important than those with the United States."

Muharrem Ince pulled out of the campaign after allegedly being targeted by an online smear campaign. But the former member of CHP was also heavily criticized for sapping just enough votes away from the opposition.