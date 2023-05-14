LIVEBLOG: Polls open in Turkey election that might end Erdogan's rule
Turkey on Sunday votes in a pivotal election that could extend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 21-year grip on power or put the mostly Muslim nation on a more secular course.
The presidential ballot has turned into a referendum on Turkey's longest-serving leader and his Islamic-rooted party. It is also the toughest of more than a dozen that Erdogan has confronted - one that polls suggest the 69-year-old might lose.
The 74-year-old secular opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu is within touching distance of breaking the 50-percent threshold needed to win in the first round. If either of the candidates fail to get more than 50 percent of the vote there will be a runoff election on May 28. Voters will also elect a new 600-seat parliament.
Over 5 million first-time Turkish voters set to participate in elections
The vote is expected to feature heavy turnout among the country's 64 million registered voters. The last national election saw Erdogan win 52.5 percent on a turnout of over 86 percent.
Turkey has no exit polls. Polling stations close at 5:00 pm (1400 GMT) and all reporting restrictions are lifted four hours later. The first results are sometimes published even before this time.
The election takes place three months after a devastating earthquake in southeast Turkey killed over 50,000 people. Many residents of the affected regions have expressed anger over the slow initial government response, which experts suggest could influence the outcome of the vote.
