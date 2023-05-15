Almost complete results from Turkey's pivotal election showed President Erdogan falling just short of the 50-percent threshold needed to win

Turkey braced Monday for its first election runoff after a dramatic election showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edging ahead of his secular rival but failing to secure a first-round win.

Almost complete results from showed Erdogan - in power since 2003 and undefeated in more than a dozen national votes - falling just short of the 50-percent threshold needed to win.

Figures from the Anadolu state news agency showed Erdogan picking up 49.3 percent of the vote. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu was trailing with 45.0 percent.

Reported turnout approached 90 percent in what has become a referendum on Turkey's longest-serving leader and his Islamic-rooted party. Turkey's first presidential runoff in the mostly Muslim but officially secular state's 100-year history is planned for May 28.

