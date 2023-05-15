LIVEBLOG: Turkey faces runoff election after Erdogan falls under 50% threshold
Almost complete results from Turkey's pivotal election showed President Erdogan falling just short of the 50-percent threshold needed to win
Turkey braced Monday for its first election runoff after a dramatic election showed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan edging ahead of his secular rival but failing to secure a first-round win.
Almost complete results from showed Erdogan - in power since 2003 and undefeated in more than a dozen national votes - falling just short of the 50-percent threshold needed to win.
Figures from the Anadolu state news agency showed Erdogan picking up 49.3 percent of the vote. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu was trailing with 45.0 percent.
Reported turnout approached 90 percent in what has become a referendum on Turkey's longest-serving leader and his Islamic-rooted party. Turkey's first presidential runoff in the mostly Muslim but officially secular state's 100-year history is planned for May 28.
To learn more about the election night read our yesterday's blog.
Lira falls against dollar, euro after election results
Turkish lira falls against the dollar and euro on investor disappointment that Erdogan's era of unconventional economics may not be over.
Opposition candidate vows to win runoff election
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu vows Monday to win a runoff election after almost complete results showed neither candidate had secured the required 50 percent of the vote.
"If our nation says second round, we will absolutely win in the second round," Kilicdaroglu told reporters. "The will for change in society is higher than 50 percent."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Erdogan clams 'clear lead' over main rival
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims a "clear lead" over his secular rival as votes were still being counted on Monday, but said he was ready for a runoff election if needed.
"We don't know yet whether the election will be over in the first round, but if people take us to a second round, we will respect that too," Erdogan told his supporters, adding that his ruling conservative alliance had won a "majority" in parliament.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .