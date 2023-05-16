France issues arrest warrant for Lebanon’s central bank chief

Riad Salameh rejected the accusations and didn’t appear for questioning by French investigators

A French investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief Riad Salameh, according to a source close to the case.

Salameh, 72, is suspected of using a fraudulent financial system and misusing Lebanese public funds to build his real estate network and banking assets. He rejected the accusations and didn’t appear for questioning by French investigators regarding how he amassed sizable assets across Europe.

His lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, told AFP that the summons had been sent too close to the day and was therefore "invalid". Earlier this week, a Lebanese legal source told AFP that the local authorities had failed to serve Salameh with the summons, despite four attempts by police to deliver it to the central bank.

After Salameh failed to show up on Tuesday, the magistrate decided to issue an international warrant for his arrest. Since the start of the year, magistrates from European countries have traveled to Lebanon that is grappling with a financial crisis widely attributed to corruption, on three occasions to interview the central banker and his entourage.