Turkey’s ‘election kingmaker’ talks Erdogan-Kilicdaroglu battle with i24NEWS

Sinan Ogan tells i24NEWS that despite the election outcome, good relations with Israel will remain a top priority for Turkey

Sinan Ogan, a little-known nationalist who helped push Turkey’s election to a runoff, told i24NEWS that he could throw his support to either President Tayyip Erdogan or his secular rival – making him the “kingmaker” in the most important elections in modern Turkey’s history.

Turkey’s Supreme Election Council on Monday said neither Erdogan (49.5 percent) nor his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu (44.9 percent) received over 50 percent of the votes required to become president. Ogan, the third candidate who entered the campaign at the last minute, won 5.2 percent of support in Sunday’s landmark election, enough to swing the runoff vote in favor of either candidate.

But Ogan thinks he can do even better, and voiced hopes that he could be elected president one day.

“I was expecting to win 10 percent of the total vote. Despite this, five percent is a success. We achieved this with a one-month effort and limited resources, and we got votes from all areas across the map of Turkey,” Ogan told i24NEWS.

“We received a very balanced vote. Looking toward the future, this is very important,” he continued. “Regarding the other candidates, the opposition was a disappointment. But I saw this before and warned the opposition about this. I told them that they are living in a dream world and that they should pay attention to the field. And this was a success for Erdogan.”

Running as an independent, Ogan said he was open to dialogue, but that it may take a few days to make up his mind about who – if anyone – to endorse.

“We have not yet reached a decision on whether to support Erdogan or Kilicdaroglu in the second round,” he said. “We will determine who to support after consultations and deliberation. But, there is another possibility – support no one.”

AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici Sinan Ogan addresses a meeting of a newly formed political alliance in Ankara, Turkey.

Asked about the positions of Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu regarding foreign policy with Ukraine, Syria, and Israel, Ogan was certain that while policies might differ with the latter two states, good relations with Jerusalem will remain a top priority despite the election outcome.

“Relations with Israel generally seem to be back on track,” he said.

“From the very beginning, I have been a person that supports a foreign policy approach of decreasing enemies and increasing friends. It is not possible to understand why we had bad relations with Israel for such a long time, because we have shared interests. These shared interests benefit both Israel and Turkey.”

“I think that instead of fighting, we should solve our problems with Israel through negotiations. This is the advice that we will give to the current government.”

He noted, though, that if the government continued to be run by Erdogan, Ankara’s policy would be more balanced toward Russia. Under Kilicdaroglu, “policies will be weighted more toward Ukraine.”

“On Syria, as long as Erdogan is around, the current policies will continue. If Kilicdaroglu is elected, there may be some changes in these policies. For example, we may see a quick normalization with Syria if Kilicdaroglu arrives.”

It remains unclear if Ogan will set conditions for his support for either candidate and what they may be, but his previous affiliations and political stances may give an indication as to how his backers may vote.

In response to a question about which candidate supports Turkey’s separatists, Ogan cited a phrase: “Neither the Qandil mountains nor the hogtie,” in an apparent reference to Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror faction. “This means that we do not support the People’s Democratic Party or HUDA PAR (Free Cause) Party.”

“Right now, one of the preconditions for our support is that these parties must distance themselves from the People’s Democratic Party or HUDAPAR Party. The AK Party and CHP must distance themselves. If they distance themselves, then we can sit down and negotiate,” he noted.

“At the moment, I cannot say that we are close to this side or that side, or that they are close or far to terrorists. Our precondition is the struggle against terrorist groups without any exceptions.”

Kilicdaroglu’s center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP) is the main Kemalist party in the country. In recent years, it has softened its position on the role of religion in the country and that of Kurds, from which anti-state militancy has emerged. For Sunday’s elections, it courted defectors from Erdogan’s Islamist-leaning AK Party and even received an endorsement from the pro-Kurdish HDP party and its jailed leader.

“The people find the opposition inadequate. The people don’t trust the opposition,” Ogan suggested. “The opposition didn’t prepare the correct parliamentary lists. The whole issue isn’t the success of the ruling party or Erdogan. It’s about the opposition being weak and unsuccessful.”

Amid speculation of foreign interference with the election, particularly from the West in supporting the opposition and Russia supporting Erdogan, Ogan called such flutters a “correct judgment.”

“There has been an intervention in the field. But I cannot measure how much this has impacted the final results. This is something that will be revealed after some time. It is too early to talk about this because this is a situation that will be uncovered after a long and tiring effort,” he said.