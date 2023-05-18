Syria’s Assad to attend Arab League summit for first time in over decade

The return of Syria to the 22-nation bloc is expected to be at the center of the gathering

For the first time since 2012, Syrian representatives will attend the Arab League summit opening on Friday.

Saudi Arabia invited President Bashar al-Assad after the Arab leaders agreed to readmit Syria to the organization earlier this month. Heads of several Arab states have already arrived in Jeddah, for a preparatory meeting ahead of the full summit.

And the return of Syria to the 22-nation bloc is expected to be at the center of the gathering.

"We guarantee that it’s normal to have cases that need discussion. The situation in our Arab region and amongst our Arab brothers needs to be discussed. But at the end of the day we will reach decisions that serve our collective will and Arab solidarity to face the challenges of the upcoming period," said Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

But there have already been objections. From western countries like the United States And United Kingdom and countries in the Middle East like Morocco, Qatar, and Kuwait.

“I very much expect that many European and Western countries may not be happy with this Arab decision, but this is an independent Arab decision that believes that the Arab interest requires, at this particular time, that the Syrian issue should not be left alone like this,“ said Ahmed Abou El-gheit, Secretary general of the Arab league.

However, countries like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have championed Assad’s return to the pan-Arab body. The Saudis underscore the need for a unified Arab consensus in order to overcome mutual challenges within the region.