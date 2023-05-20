Lebanon says prominent al-Qaeda leader arrested

The arrested terrorist 'is one of the most prominent leaders of al-Qaeda and the founder of its cells in Lebanon'

Lebanon said on Saturday it had arrested a prominent local operative of the al-Qaeda terrorist group. The suspect was detained in the village of Deir Ammar, not far from Tripoli.

A press release by the military identified the arrested man only as "T.M." and said that the arrest took place on Friday.

"T.M. is one of the most prominent leaders of al-Qaeda and the founder of its cells in Lebanon," it added. "He has also played a key role in establishing the terrorist Fatah al-Islam organization," the statement added, referring to an al-Qaeda-inspired terror militia that used to be active in Lebanon over a decade ago.

The Lebanese army said T.M. withdrew from the spotlight in late 2007 following a fierce battle between the military and Fatah al-Islam at a refugee camp in northern Lebanon.

He then returned to prominence after the rise of the Islamic State and Syrian jihadist group the Nusra Front, the army added.