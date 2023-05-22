Turkey's ‘election kingmaker' Sinan Ogan endorses Erdogan

The ultra-nationalist who came in third met with Erdogan as well as allies of Opposition Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday secured the backing of Sinan Ogan, the ultra-nationalist whose third-place finish helped force Turkey’s first-ever election runoff.

Ogan’s 5.2 percent of the vote in the May 14 general election deprived Erdogan of an outright victory for the first time in his 20-year rule. But last week, he met with the Turkish leader and held separate negotiations with allies of Opposition Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“We will support the People’s Alliance candidate, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the second round of the elections on May 28,” Ogan told reporters. "I invite voters who backed us in the first round to support Mr. Erdogan in the second round."

Ogan, who has been dubbed the “election kingmaker,” portrays himself as an ardent supporter of a brand of Turkish nationalism espoused by the post-Ottoman republic’s creator Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. He has demanded the immediate expulsion of millions of migrants and sought a firm stance on “terrorists” – a euphemism for Kurdish groups fighting for broader autonomy in Turkey’s southeast.

Analysts question how much weight Ogan's endorsement carries with his voters, though.

His party has only been around for a few months and most of his support appears to be disaffected with both Turkey's Islamic-rooted leader and his 74-year-old secular rival. But it undermines Kilicdaroglu's urgent efforts to expand his appeal among more nationalist voters in the runup to the second round.