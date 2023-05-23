Istanbul claims the Israeli espionage agency were following a company and 23 individuals with commercial ties to Iran

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) reportedly carried out an operation against an Israeli Mossad spy network, according to the local Sabah news.

The investigation, carried out in coordination with the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, arrested 11 people after following a 15-person espionage cell in Istanbul. Allegedly, the network followed a company and 23 individuals with commercial ties to Iran, and were thus targeted by Mossad.

According to the media claims, the detainees are not Israeli agents of the Mossad, but foreign nationals who worked for the espionage organization. The team apparently underwent special training in a foreign country for the surveillance mission.

Reportedly, senior Mossad officials contacted Selchuk Kochkaya, who headed the local network, and would meet with him in a European country. The Mossad members introduced themselves as Jose, Jorge, Thomas, Alfonso and Raul, according to the reports.