Turkish Kurds fear Erdogan win amid sharper nationalistic rhetoric

Kurds opposed to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, fear victory for him in Turkey’s presidential election could reinforce a years-long crackdown against them, and are alarmed by a surge in nationalistic rhetoric ahead of Sunday’s runoff vote.

Meanwhile, Turkey's pro-Kurdish parties on Thursday reaffirmed their support for opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a day after expressing anger at his deal with a far-right party.

Kurds, who make up around a fifth of Turkey's population, have been seen as potentially crucial to the opposition’s hopes of ending Erdogan's 20 years in power – a reign in which he first courted but then cracked down hard on Kurdish groups.

However, the momentum is with Erdogan after the first round gave him a lead over Kilicdaroglu, who trailed despite the backing of six parties and the endorsement of the pro-Kurdish HDP party.

For some Kurdish voters, the stakes couldn't be higher as Erdogan dials up his nationalist tone in a bid to win more votes ahead of the runoff.

"Voting is a matter of life and death now. Erdogan hardened his stance on Kurds during the election campaign," Kurdish business owner Ardelan Mese told Reuters, "I can't imagine what he will be capable of after declaring victory."

Erdogan has also won the endorsement of the first election round’s third-place candidate Sinan Ogan, a hardline nationalist who said his support was based on a principle of the "non-stop struggle (against) terrorism,” referring to pro-Kurdish groups.

The sloganeering marks an effort to tap deep-running nationalist sentiment – a powerful force in Turkish politics that has been hardened by factors including years of hostilities with Kurdish militants, and the influx of millions of refugees from Syria since civil war broke out there in 2011.