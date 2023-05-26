‘We are talking about a big war’: Hezbollah leader threatens Israel

Nasrallah claimed that the situation in the Middle East has changed in the last two decades, stressing that 'any mistake could blow up the whole region'

Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Lebanon’s terrorist group Hezbollah, warned Israel on Thursday about “a big war.”

In a speech marking 23 years of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon, Nasrallah responded to recent statements by Israeli military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva, who said earlier in the week that Hezbollah was "on the verge of making a mistake that could plunge the region into a great war."

“I want to warn the Israeli Haliva who threatened a few days ago about a big war. Little by little, we ourselves are talking about a big war. This war will include hundreds of thousands of quality fighters from the resistance,” he threatened.

“In the past, Israel attacked as much as it wanted. Now it has changed. Everything is done under calculations. There are calculations against Gaza, against Jerusalem, Lebanon, Syria, Iran. Against Iran there are heavy calculations. This is a significant change that has happened in the last two decades,” he said.

Nasrallah also claimed that Hezbollah has more fighters than Israel.

"We have a great advantage in the human factor against the enemy, if he wants to start a big war - then all the borders will be opened, not as happened in the past," he said.

The Israeli military sent leaflets into Lebanese territory by air on Tuesday, with a clear threat to members of Hezbollah, advising them to stay away from the border with Israel. A week ago, the Israeli army distributed the same kind of leaflets against Hezbollah in Syria.