Turkey starts its run-off presidential election

With a win, the incumbent president Erdogan will see his two decades of Islamic-rooted rule continue to 2028

Polling stations opened Sunday at 8am in Turkey's first-ever runoff election. The second time around, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to start the day with more confidence.

With a win, Erdogan would extend his two decades of Islamic-rooted rule to 2028, but it wasn’t always such a sure thing. Before the first election, polling surveys gave his social-democrat challenger Kemal Kiliçdaroglu a fighting chance.

Kiliçdaroglu presented very different policies than Erdogan. The secular politician was more hardline on Syrian refugees, and more open to a stronger alliance with the West. However, he was unlikely to ease relations between Israel and Turkey.

The outside opposition had to fight his biggest challenge by not having access to mainstream media, and official TV channels, like the president had. Kiliçdaroglu did do his best to battle on Twitter, despite his lack of charisma that was made up for with book smaarts. And now, 60 million Turkish voters are going to the polls, to decide their mutual future.

Over the election weekend, Erdogan paid homage to his executed Islamist predecessor Adnan Menderes, to rally his conservative base. Menderes was tried and hanged one year after the military staged a coup in 1960, which put Turkey on a more secular course. Meanwhile, Kiliçdaroglu’s hopeful supporters haven’t stopped, they were mobilized going door-to-door.

Based on the previous round, the Turkish people chose the president that they know, and his Islamo-conservative policies, over the uncertain moves of Kiliçdaroglu. The May 14 elections also decided the parliament makeup, which gave Erdogan’s party a majority.