Polls close in historic Turkey election runoff with Erdogan in the lead

The reported turnout is over 83 percent of voters

Turkish polling stations closed Sunday in a historic runoff election, with strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poised to extend his two-decade rule until 2028.

Preliminary results gave the Islamic strongman a decisive lead over his secular challenger.

The NATO member's longest-serving leader defied critics and doubters by emerging with a comfortable lead against Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14.

Kilicdaroglu cobbled together a powerful coalition that grouped Erdogan's disenchanted former allies with secular nationalists and religious conservatives.

Opposition supporters viewed it as a do-or-die chance to save Turkey from being turned into an autocracy by a man whose consolidation of power rivals that of Ottoman sultans.

"I invite all my citizens to cast their ballot in order to get rid of this authoritarian regime and bring true freedom and democracy to this country," Kilicdaroglu said after casting his ballot in Turkey's first presidential runoff.