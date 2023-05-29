An observatory NGO reports the Lebanese terrorists were hit, Syrian defense ministry say no casualties

Israeli airstrikes were reported near Damascus, close to midnight on Sunday, the Syrian defense ministry said anti-air systems were activated and added that there were no casualties. An observatory NGO reported that the strike hit Hezbollah operatives.

"At around 11:45 pm (2045 GMT),” the ministry released a statement, saying that Israel “carried out an aerial attack," and targeted, "certain positions in the vicinity of Damascus.” According to the Syrians, several missiles were taken down by anti-aircraft defense systems.

The Syria Observatory for Human Rights, that is UK-based and opposes President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, said there were two parts to the attack. A third, unintended consequence, was that an air defense missile from the Syrians might have been what fell in the capitol.

The airstrikes, according to the rights group, targeted a Syrian air defense base, operated alongside Hezbollah operatives, as well as an undisclosed area near the Damascus International Airport.

The last reported Israeli strike near Damascus was in March, although another occurred three weeks ago in Aleppo, when pro-Iranian forces were attacked, who held a weapons storage facility for Hezbollah.

There have been hundreds of airstrikes carried out by Israel on Syria since the civil war in Syria began over a decade ago, typically targeting Iran-backed forces, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organization. Israel rarely comments on such strikes.

The Israeli military's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, spoke last week, on May 23, about the escalating security issues in the region, in particular, the nuclear situation in Iran as well as growing challenges from Hezbollah in Lebanon. He warned, “we are ready for a war in the north but we have to understand it will be a difficult war.”