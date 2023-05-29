Israel's PM Netanyahu congratulates Turkey’s Erdogan on his reelection

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was among the first world leaders who congratulated Erdogan on his election victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his victory in the Turkish presidential election on Sunday, which extends his rule to the third decade.

"May the relations between our countries continue to improve for the benefit of both our countries," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog was among the first world leaders who congratulated Erdogan on his election victory.

“I am convinced that we will continue to work together to strengthen and expand the good ties between Turkey and Israel,” Herzog said in a tweet.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called his Turkish counterpart a “dear friend”, in turn said Erdogan's victory is "the logical result of (his) dedicated work" at the helm of the country and "clear proof" of the Turkish people’s support for his “efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy." A member of NATO, Turkey has influence in crucial areas for Russia, including Syria, and has played a mediating role in the Ukrainian conflict.

For his part, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Twitter that he was looking forward “to continuing to work together as NATO allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges.”