‘Day of reckoning:’ Turkey’s economy facing post-election peril

Turkey’s economy is in a double bind, as analysts see its current policies leading to imminent peril and the possible solutions incurring massive pain.

After Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won the toughest election of his two decades in power in a historic runoff last week – pouring billions of dollars into campaign pledges and tens of billions more into keeping the lira currency from suffering politically sensitive falls – economists think Turkey now faces its post-election “day of reckoning," AFP reported.

The country’s once-vibrant economy, driven by relatively cheap labor and a well-oiled banking system, is confronting a self-inflicted problem few other countries have faced.

Erdogan has waged a lifelong war on high-interest rates that he has attributed to his faith in Muslim rules against usury. He calls high rates “the mother and father of all evil” promoted by a foreign “interest lobby.”

But such an approach brought dire results.

The lira entered a freefall and the official annual inflation rate touched 85 percent last year. But the unofficial one estimated by economists neared 200 percent.

Analysts at Capital Economics see the most recent period of chaos as the culmination of Erdogan's gradual departure from the prosperous policies of his first decade of rule. Foreign investors have largely abandoned Turkey because of its political instability and Erdogan's takeover of state institutions that were once run by impartial technocrats.

Turkey's most immediate problem is that its central bank is running out of cash. It burned through nearly $30 billion supporting the lira this year alone.