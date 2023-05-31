Israel attacks headquarters of Palestinian org on Syria-Lebanon border, 5 killed - report

The alleged attack happened overnight near the village of Kussia, according to Al Jazeera

Israel's military attacked the headquarters of the Palestinian Popular Front organization on the Syria-Lebanon border, killing five operatives, media reported on Wednesday.

The alleged attack happened overnight near the village of Kussia, according to Al Jazeera. Leader of Lebanon's terror organization Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah said he will respond to any attack on the country's territory.

According to Lebanese sources, the target was a cell that was preparing to launch rockets towards Israel.

This is a developing story.