Regional monarchs, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, and the Netherlands' king will be among the guests as Crown Prince Hussein marries Saudi architect Rajwa al-Saif

Jordan is gearing up for Crown Prince Hussein's wedding on Thursday, an event already greeted with fireworks, concerts, and social media frenzy in the desert kingdom.

The eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi architect Rajwa al-Saif at the grand royal wedding with some 3,000 people expected to attend. Regional monarchs, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, and the king of the Netherlands will be among the guests, as well as Sweden’s heir to the throne Princess Victoria and Japanese Princess Takamado.

Biden landed in Amman on Wednesday and will represent U.S. President Joe Biden on the big day for the Hashemite kingdom – a key Western ally – during which the royal red motorcade will cross the capital to celebrate the bride and groom.

OFFICE OF HER MAJESTY QUEEN RANIA AL ABDULLAH / AFP Saudi fiancée Rajwa al-Saif during a pre-wedding dinner party in Amman, Jordan.

In the lead-up to the wedding of the next in line to Jordan's throne, the country has been gripped by royal fever.

Photos of Saif's henna bridal party took the internet by storm last week as she donned a white gown with an Arabic poetry verse embroidered in gold: "When I see you, life becomes sweet.” A concert was also held, in which a number of Jordanian and Arab singers entertained the crowd.

KHALIL MAZRAAWI / AFP Jordanian singer Diana Karazon performs in Amman, Jordan.

The Royal Hashemite Court published a YouTube video of Prince Hussein's mother Queen Rania and his sisters, Princesses Salma and Iman, singing and dancing with guests at the party. "Like any mother, I have long dreamt of his wedding day," the queen said in a speech, telling her subjects that "Hussein is your son, and you are his family, and this is your wedding".

After the party, drones hovering over Amman formed the shape of a crown in the sky.