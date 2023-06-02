Hezbollah pushes back after members charged in UN peacekeeper’s killing

The investigating judge for the killing of Sean Rooney accused five Hezbollah members of 'forming a gang to commit a crime' and 'intentional homicide'

A Hezbollah official on Friday said there was “no justification” for linking the Lebanese group to an Irish UN peacekeeper’s killing, a day after five militants of the terror movement were accused of last year’s attack.

Private Sean Rooney was killed and three others wounded on December 14, 2022, when their UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) vehicle was attacked near a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon.

On Thursday, a judicial official told AFP that Fadi Sawan, the investigating judge in the military tribunal for the case, issued a 30-page indictment accusing five people of “forming a gang to commit a crime” and “intentional homicide,” and that they were all Hezbollah members.

The Hezbollah official, though, said on condition of anonymity that “there is no justification for the judicial official to mention the group’s name.”

While the indictment does not state any group affiliation, the judicial official claimed evidence in the case showed links to the Iran-backed group. But the Hezbollah official denied that any members of the Shiite Muslim group were involved in the attack, stressing that the indictment does not mention Hezbollah by name.

Hezbollah was "not a party to the problem between local residents and the Irish patrol," the official said.

The group "played a major role in easing tensions following the incident. It contacted both the army and UNIFIL, and had a prominent role in encouraging residents to cooperate" with Lebanese authorities, he added.

Hezbollah has previously denied involvement in the incident, with its security chief Wafic Safa describing the killing as "unintentional.”

UNIFIL, which is made up of some 10,000 peacekeepers, has been deployed since 1978 to act as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, countries that remain technically in a state of war.