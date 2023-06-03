Erdogan to be sworn in for third term as Turkey’s president

Late on Saturday the president is due to unveil his new cabinet

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to be sworn in on Saturday as Turkey’s president after winning a historic runoff election against an opposition coalition.

Turkey’s longest-serving ruler won 52.18 percent of the vote while his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82 percent, according to official results. Erdogan's two-decade rule will be extended for another five years despite a deepening economic crisis and a devastating February earthquake that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people and sparked criticism of his government.

The inauguration in parliament will be followed by a lavish ceremony at his palace in the capital Ankara attended by dozens of world leaders. Late on Saturday the president is due to unveil his new cabinet with media speculating that former finance minister Mehmet Simsek, a reassuring figure with international stature, could play a part.

Addressing the country's economic troubles will be Erdogan's first priority with inflation running at 43.70 percent, partly due to his unorthodox policy of cutting interest rates to stimulate growth. Apart from economic challenges, his third term will be focused on foreign policy tensions with the West, experts told AFP. NATO allies are anxiously waiting for Ankara to green-light Sweden's bid to join the U.S.-led defense alliance, before a summit in July.

"From a geopolitical point of view, the election will reinforce Turkey's recent pursuit of an independent foreign policy," said Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research.

"This policy aims to extract maximum economic and strategic benefits from eastern and autocratic states while still preventing a permanent rupture in relations with western democracies," he added.

"Tensions with the West will likely increase again, within that framework, now that Erdogan has a new mandate."

Turkey's new members of parliament started being sworn in on Friday in a first session after the May 14 election, also attended by Erdogan. His alliance holds a majority in the 600-seat parliament.