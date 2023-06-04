Syria’s top diplomat arrives in Iraq for talks with prime minister

The visit comes weeks after the Arab League agreed to readmit Syria to the 22-member bloc after years of civil war

Syria's foreign minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Iraq for talks with its premier, demonstrating that Damascus is emerging from years of diplomatic isolation.

Mekdad arrived in Baghdad on Saturday night, according to Iraq's state news agency. The visit comes weeks after the Arab League agreed to readmit Syria to the 22-member bloc after years of civil war.

The foreign minister is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Iraqi foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf said, according to AFP.

"The visit will focus on bilateral relations between Baghdad and Damascus and on Iraq's role in Syria's return to the Arab League," Sahaf said.

Last month, the Arab League voted to readmit Syria after its suspension in 2011, over President Bashar Assad's brutal repression of pro-democracy protests that later devolved into an all-out war. Iraq, however, remained an ally to Damascus throughout the wider Arab boycott and maintained close cooperation during the conflict, particularly over the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS).

The two countries share a 370-mile porous desert border, that has continued to see militant activity even years after the defeat of ISIS. In addition to security coordination, Baghdad and Damascus continue to coordinate on other key issues, including water, as both countries face dangerous shortages.