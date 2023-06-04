Erdogan calls for unity, Turks want end to inflation

The appointment of a new finance minister suggests the strongman president is ready to deviate from his heretofore lackluster economic policies

Fresh from his second-round election victory, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled his new cabinet. Erdogan's positions and policies are well-known after two decades in power, and so are those he considers political allies. In his speech before being sworn in on Saturday, he focused on cohesion for a society that has just emerged from an intense election period.

"Turkey needs the energy, ideas, and contributions of every citizen,” he proclaimed. “All members of Turkey's 85 million population should stick together, just like bricks forming a wall. Turkey needs unity and solidarity more than ever. As a nation, we need to re-establish our strong unity.”

For most Turks, however, what is most needed right now is a halt to inflation and to the currency’s downward spiral. Inflation peaked at 85% in October, before easing to 44% last month. The Turkish currency has lost more than 10% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. The incoming finance minister will have one of the most important tasks in the new government.

The appointment of Mehmet Simsek to the post comes as something of a surprise, given that he is known to follow a more "orthodox" economic approach.

Simsek had served finance minister and deputy prime minister before, until Erdogan appointed his son-in-law to the portfolio in 2018, exacerbating the currency-crisis.

Simsek's reappointment could set the stage for interest rate hikes in coming months. This would be a departure from Erdogan's longstanding policy of lowering rates to promote growth despite crippling inflation. With this "unorthodox approach" Erdogan did not manage to significantly bring down inflation in the past years. Simsek's appointment sets up hopes for a new direction at least in Turkish economy policies.

The rest of the incoming cabinet is filled with long-term allies of Erdogan who are not expected to depart from his line.

The foreign ministry will be led by Hakan Fidan, the longtime head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization and an advisor to the prime minister's office. He will replace Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu who had been in office for nine years.

The defense ministry will be placed under the authority of Yasar Guler, chief of general staff of the Turkish armed forces. He was the military chief during Turkey’s military incursions into Syria in 2019 and 2020, and oversaw subsequent military operations there and in Iraq. Deputy Prime Minister will be Cevdet Yilmaz, a previous minister of development.

With his new cabinet Erdogan has strengthened his position against the opposition. In the recent elections almost half of the voters supported regime change, and Turkey had come as close as ever to ending Erdogan's grip on power.

Erdogan was reelected to the presidency after a run-off against Kemal Kilicdarouglu, in what the latter described as an unfair vote - state media was said to have been used extensively to support Erdogan's campaign.

Turkey's future will now depend on whether Erdogan manages to continue asserting his power after the vote exposed the rifts in society. And whether he will manage to get the country's economy back on track.