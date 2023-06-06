New Saudi report reveals Israel struck a secret Iranian unit in Syria

The target within Syrian territory was a manufacturing center for high-precision missiles destined for Iran

Secret Iranian unit 18340 was attacked by Israel in Syria, on May 1, according to the Saudi channel Al-Hadath. Western sources disclosed that the targeted unit is in charge of manufacturing precision missiles.

According to the report, Israel hit a manufacturing center for high-precision missiles that would then be transported to Iran. The unit, headed by Javad Soleimani, included high-ranking Iranian and Syrian officials.

The attack took place two days before the visit of Iranian President Raissi to Syria - the first visit by an Iranian president to the country in 13 years. According to Syrian officials, the city's international airport was closed due to the attack, in which one Syrian soldier was killed and seven others wounded.

Hundreds of airstrikes were attributed to the Israelis, since the Syrian civil war began over a decade ago. Most often the targets are Iran-backed forces, such as the Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist organization. However, Israel rarely comments on the strikes.

The Israeli military's chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, did speak about the escalating security issues in the region, the nuclear situation in Iran and growing challenges from Hezbollah. He warned, “we are ready for a war in the north but we have to understand it will be a difficult war.”

Damascus recently emerged from years of diplomatic isolation, after the Arab League agreed to readmit Syria to the 22-member bloc. In 2011, the country was suspended over President Bashar Assad's brutal repression of pro-democracy protests that devolved into an all-out war.