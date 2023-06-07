U.S. troops are in Syria as part of a years-long campaign against Islamic State terrorists, and officials say they are routinely attacked by Iran-backed groups

Russian military forces in Syria have stopped adhering to de-confliction protocols agreed upon with American and allied troops, according to a U.S. military official.

Some 1,000 U.S. troops are in Syria as part of a years-long campaign against Islamic State (IS) terrorists alongside coalition personnel, and officials have said they routinely come under attack by Iran-backed groups. To avoid accidents, especially in the air, they have opened lines of communication with the Russian military.

But Russian pilots have “departed from the standards expected of a professional Air Force, choosing instead to deliberately violate these agreements,” a U.S. Air Force Central (AFCENT) spokesperson told Al Arabiya English.

Last week, Russia claimed that U.S. pilots were carrying out unprofessional activities near Russian planes, including by “activating” their weapons systems – an accusation the Pentagon denied.

“[Russia’s] aircraft operate in an unsafe and unprofessional manner, executing aggressive maneuvers and commuting non-deconflicted incursions into our operating areas with increasing frequency,” the official added.

Meanwhile, coalition pilots have begun using radar and other “onboard systems and sensors” to avoid collision and maintain awareness of Russian fighter jets nearby, he continued. “We deliberately maintain a de-escalatory posture to not activate or cue any weapons to Russian aircraft. Comments to the contrary are false and deliberately inflammatory.”

The AFCENT official noted that the protocols “allowed us to pursue our common enemy of IS” and reduced the risk of near-misses or dangerous interactions between forces.

Earlier this year, a top U.S. military general said Washington saw “unsafe and unprofessional air activity” from the Russians in Syria, and in March, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, the U.S. general responsible for air operations in the Middle East, said Russian jets violated the airspace over a U.S. military base around 25 times.