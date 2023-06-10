Turkish arms factory explosion kills 5 workers near Ankara

The blast occurred 25 miles away from the capital, in Turkey's state-owned MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory

An explosion at a state-owned MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory, in Turkey, has killed five workers, the country’s defense ministry said in a statement. The blast occurred 25 miles away from the capital, Ankara.

"According to preliminary information, a chemical reaction caused an explosion around 8:45 am (0545 GMT) in the dynamite preparation department. Unfortunately, five employees were killed," said Vasip Sahin, governor of the Ankara province, at the factory.

The governor added that no more workers were trapped or hospitalized, and the bodies of all the victims were recovered from the rubble. Officials said that prosecutors opened an investigation into the accident already on Saturday.

Turkey’s National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler made the following statement on the explosion, adding that “there are camera recordings until the explosion occurred. A judicial and administrative investigation has been launched into the explosion. Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has assigned 2 Public Prosecutors.”

Güler, like many other politicians in Turkey, then wished “God's mercy to our workers and condolences to their grieving families.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was recently reelected to the presidency after a run-off vote. In a speech before being sworn in, he focused on cohesion for a society that just emerged from an intense election period, as well as a devastating earthquake, and an economy in crisis. He proclaimed "Turkey needs the energy, ideas, and contributions of every citizen.”

Turkey’s lira dropped seven percent to a record low on Wednesday, its biggest daily selloff since a historic crash in 2021. The currency has come under increasing pressure since Erdogan was re-elected. It currently stands at a low of 23.18 against the U.S. dollar, bringing its losses to over 19 percent this year.