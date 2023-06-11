Egypt: Three British nationals missing after boat fire at sea

Egyptian officials say '15 English passengers, 10 members of crew, and two tour guides' rescued, and search for three missing persons was still ongoing

A motor-powered yacht caught fire in Egypt’s Red Sea and three British tourists were reported missing by local authorities. Initial blame was placed on an electrical fault in the engine room.

The official statement, by Egypt’s Red Sea governorate, said "15 English passengers, 10 members of the crew, and two tour guides" were rescued, and the search for three missing persons was still ongoing.

According to the local reports, the boat set out on a six-day cruise and was due back Sunday. The fire broke out about 15 miles north of the coastal town of Marsa Alam, Egypt. A video of the incident was circulated online, and showed a white vessel named "Hurricane" being engulfed by flames as passengers jumped into the sea.

The Red Sea area is considered a major regional tourist destination, and a much needed source of income for Egypt that currently suffers from an economic crisis. However, the holiday hotspot has had a bad streak of luck this week, with a Russian tourist dying from a shark attack.

In May, Egypt reeled from another tragic accident, in which 14 people were killed when a bus collided with a truck. There were 25 people injured. The incident occurred some 250 miles west of Cairo, on a desert stretch of the Assuit-Kharga highway.

Still, even for nearby Israelis, the destination has seen an unprecedented increase this year, with nearly 200,000 vacationers over the spring holiday, according to estimates by the Israel Airports Authority.