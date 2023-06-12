Lebanon declares cholera epidemic over, amidst economic crisis

The Lebanese Ministry of Health says there were no new cases of infection since the end of February, following WHO recommendations

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Sunday the end of the cholera epidemic in the country, with no new cases of infection recorded since the end of February.

The Ministry recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends announcing the end of a cholera epidemic at least four weeks after the last recorded laboratory-confirmed case, adding that its decision was based on the advice of the National Committee for Communicable Diseases, according to the statement.

Ibrahim Chalhoub / AFP A view of a canal whose waters are contaminated with Cholera in Lebanon's northern Akkar district.

Last October, the Lebanese Ministry of Health recorded the country's first cholera infection in three decades. The epidemic posed a major challenge for Lebanon, which is grappling with what has been described as one of the world's worst financial crises in over a century.

Lebanon must take urgent action on economic reforms to avoid “irreversible consequences” for its economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday. The organization had concluded a consultation with Lebanese authorities on June 1, and urged lawmakers to press reforms that were urgently needed to arrest the “severe and deepening crisis” facing the country’s economy.

The IMF spokesperson said it remained engaged, and was willing to support Lebanon, but the country would also need strong financial support from the broader international community in the coming years. Thus, it was critical that Beirut secure broad political support to implement the economic reforms.

Earlier in May, the World Bank approved $300 million in additional funding for Lebanon’s poor, providing cash payments to help families struggling through the country’s historic economic meltdown. Over 75 percent of the population were reported to be living in poverty. The handouts were in American dollars because of the local currency’s devaluation.