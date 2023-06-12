Turkish attack in Syria kills Russian soldier and wounds others - reports

The incident comes a day after violence between Kurdish fighters and Turkey left several Kurds dead

Turkish artillery fire in northern Syria hit a vehicle on Monday, killing a Russian soldier and wounding several others, Syrian Kurdish media and an opposition war observer reported. A day earlier, Kurdish fighters were killed by Turkey’s troops.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), a British-based opposition organization, reported that one Russian soldier was killed and four others wounded when Turkish troops shelled a road linking the villages of Herbel and Um Hawsh, in Aleppo province.

The news agency of Syria's Kurdish semi-autonomous regions, Hawar News, reported that a Russian vehicle had been hit, adding that there were casualties, but without giving a toll. Another local news agency, North press agency, said one soldier had been killed and three others wounded.

Turkey's Ministry of Defense said on Monday that at least 12 suspected members of the main Syrian Kurdish militia, known as the People's Protection Units (YPG), were killed after Turkish forces retaliated against a mortar attack.

The ministry said on Twitter that Kurdish militants had struck the Jibreen base in northern Syria and the Oncupinar region in southern Turkey on Sunday. Neither the base nor the Turkish soldiers suffered any damage.

Siamand Ali, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told the Associated Press that Turkish troops have stepped up their attacks on Kurdish-held areas in northern Syria since the presidential elections in Turkey this month.

Russia joined the Syrian civil war in 2015, launching an air campaign against the armed opposition and has since helped Syria’s government forces take control of much of the country. The 12-year conflict has claimed nearly half a million lives and displaced half of the country's pre-war population of 23 million.