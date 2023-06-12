Canada, Netherlands take Syria to top UN court over ‘torture, cruel treatment’

Syria is accused of breaching a UN convention against torture by mistreating and disappearing detainees, committing sexual violence, and using chemical weapons

The Netherlands and Canada on Monday dragged Damascus to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over allegations of torture, marking the first such case in Syria’s brutal civil war.

Syria is accused of breaching a UN convention against torture by mistreating and disappearing detainees, committing sexual violence – including against children – and using chemical weapons. It is the first time Syria has faced international justice over the conflict, which erupted after President Bashar al-Assad cracked down on protests in 2011 and in which over 500,000 people have been killed.

Amsterdam and Ottawa said they asked the ICJ to take urgent measures including ordering Syria to “cease the torture and cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment of its people.”'

"There can be no sustainable peace and lasting reconciliation in Syria without... justice for its victims and survivors," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and her Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra said in a joint statement.

Judges at the ICJ are expected to hold the first hearings on the case in the near future, but the court did not give a date. Any final judgment could take years.

While there have been individual war crimes cases linked to the Syrian war in some countries, there has long been frustration in the West over the lack of any wider plan for international justice. The Dutch first launched a bid in 2020 to hold Syria responsible for alleged breaches of the UN Convention against Torture, to which Damascus is a signatory.