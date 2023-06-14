Lebanon parliament to take 12th attempt at electing new president

According to State Department spokesperson Matt Miller, Washington refused to back any candidate

Lebanon’s parliament is set to convene on Wednesday in what will be the 12th attempt since October to find consensus between rival camps and elect a new president.

Parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri said the session would be held if there were two serious candidates. Those are Jihad Azour, a former finance minister and current IMF employee, backed by opposition and Christian parties, and Suleiman Frangieh, who is supported by pro-Syrian parties, including Hezbollah, and is known for his close ties with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Earlier in June, another candidate, a member of parliament Michel Moawad, who had support of several factions, withdrew from elections giving his nomination to Azour.

“I decided to contribute to reaching this intersection that led to the nomination of Jihad Azour, and we shall relentlessly continue our battle,” Moawad announced.

Earlier this week, Under Secretary of State of the U.S. Victoria Nuland had a “constructive conversation” with Berri and urged Lebanese lawmakers to finally elect a new president.

According to State Department spokesperson Matt Miller, Washington refused to back any candidate but called on the parliament to “work to get that job done [electing a new president].”

“We remain committed to Lebanon’s sovereignty as we press the country’s leadership to adopt a sense of urgency in meeting the critical needs of the Lebanese people, starting with the selection of a president,” Miller said.

He added that Nuland also discussed with Berri the importance of passing “meaningful” legislation that would allow Lebanon to receive IMF support, which the country that is going through a severe economic crisis, desperately needs.