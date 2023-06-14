Ankara won’t support Sweden’s NATO bid unless it prevents anti-Turkey protests

Erdogan says Turkey’s position would be made clear to Swedish officials during talks in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara wouldn’t change its stance on Sweden’s NATO membership bid at the alliance’s summit next month unless Stockholm prevents anti-Turkey protests.

Erdogan, who was reelected for another five-year-term last month, said that Sweden couldn’t count on Turkey’s support while “terrorists” were protesting in its capital. He told reporters during his flight from Azerbaijan that Turkey’s position would be made clear to Swedish officials during talks in Ankara on Wednesday.

"Sweden has expectations. It doesn't mean that we will comply with them," Erdogan was quoted as saying by AFP.

"In order for us to meet these expectations, first of all, Sweden must do its part," he stressed.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg personally discussed the bid with Erdogan in Istanbul earlier this month, ahead of an alliance summit in Lithuania in July. The Turkish president noted during the visit that it coincided with another protest held in Stockholm by Kurdish supporters of a group that Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

"There are rights given to (Sweden's) law enforcement under the constitution. Use those rights. If you don't deal with it, we cannot (say yes) at the summit in Vilnius," Erdogan said.

Stockholm has already agreed to extradite a self-proclaimed supporter of the Kurdish militants who was convicted in Sweden of drug trafficking. It has also strengthened its anti-terrorism laws.

Nevertheless, the Nordic country—which applied for NATO membership together with neighboring Finland last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine—couldn't secure support from Turkey and Hungary to join the U.S.-led alliance. Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Turkey "was able to raise some concerns that it had" and that Finland and Sweden "have both addressed those concerns and, in our judgment, addressed them appropriately and effectively."