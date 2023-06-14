Kurdish militant group ends unilateral ceasefire with Turkey

A Kurdish umbrella group says it was responding to Turkey's renewed operations: 'The need for active struggle has become inevitable'

Kurdish militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) on Tuesday said they were ending a unilateral ceasefire they declared after Turkey was hit by a major earthquake earlier this year.

The Kurdistan Communities Union, a Kurdish militant umbrella organization that also includes the PKK, said it was responding to Turkey's renewed operations: "The need for active struggle has become inevitable."

"We declare that we have called off the unilateral ceasefire as of today."

The announcement, carried by the pro-Kurdish Firat news agency, threatens to see a return of violence that has claimed tens of thousands of lives since the PKK launched its fight for an autonomous state in Turkey's southeast in 1984.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was re-elected for another five years last month, has intensified operations against the militant group and its offshoots in both Iraq and Syria.

The February earthquake, which claimed over 50,000 lives, hit a region near where some of the heaviest fighting between Turkish government forces and the PKK took place.

The announcement came days after Turkey's military "neutralized" 53 Kurdish militants in northern Syria, in retaliatory strikes following an attack on a police post on the Turkish side of the border, according to Ankara.

Turkey has previously launched military incursions in Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, regarding it as a wing of the PKK – which Turkey, the United States, and the European Union designate as a terror group.