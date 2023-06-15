U.S. pledges $920 million in humanitarian aid for Syrians

Meanwhile, EU vows $600 million to help countries neighboring Syria cope with the costs of hosting Syrians displaced by conflict

The United States on Thursday pledged $920 million in additional humanitarian aid for Syria, bringing the total amount of aid for the war-torn country to $1.1 billion.

Speaking at the “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” conference in Brussels, U.S. Under-Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya said the extra aid comes against the backdrop of record-high humanitarian needs.

“The United States remains steadfast in our commitment to the Syrian people… as Syrians continue to face severe challenges from years of war, terrorism, and natural disasters.”

Since 2011, more than 500,000 people have been killed in Syria after President Bashar al-Assad's brutal crackdown on protesters plunged the country into a complex war that drew in foreign powers and jihadists. According to the United Nations, more than 12 million Syrians have been displaced by the conflict – most of them inside Syria – with 5.4 million living as refugees in neighboring countries.

Zeya further shared concerns about the deteriorating situation for refugees in the region, including increased anti-refugee rhetoric, and reaffirmed that conditions inside Syria were not in place for “safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable refugee returns.”

Meanwhile, the European Union pledged $600 million to help countries neighboring Syria cope with the costs of hosting displaced Syrians.

"Over the last year there has been little progress, very little progress, towards a resolution of the Syria conflict," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the conference. He emphasized that the aid was for Syrians, not the Damascus government.

Assad, who stayed in power thanks to support from allies Iran and Russia, has become less of an international pariah by being welcomed back last month into the Arab League.

"This conference comes at the right time, especially after Syria returns to its seat in the Arab League," Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said as he arrived for the Brussels conference.