Lebanese Cardinal decries Hezbollah for violating 'constitution and the democratic system'

The Patriarch of Antioch stresses that division is worsening at a time when unity is needed to deal with a financial crisis that grips Lebanon since 2019

Lebanon's top Christian cleric said that the constitution and democratic system had been violated "in cold blood" after last week's failed attempt to elect a new president. The cardinal warned that divisions within the nation had deepened.

Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rai, the Maronite Patriarch of Antioch and the Whole Levant, spoke in his first sermon since an attempt was made to bring stability to the country. Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah and its closest allies thwarted the election attempt.

This is the twelfth time the Lebanese parliament failed to elect someone to the post, which is reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon's sectarian system, vacant since the end of Hezbollah-allied Michel Aoun's term in October.

DALATI AND NOHRA / AFP Lebanese President Michel Aoun (left) meets with Lebanon's Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rai, the Maronite Patriarch of Antioch and the Whole Levant, at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on November 9, 2017.

The Christian parties supported Jihad Azour, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director for the Middle East and former Finance Minister, while the Shiite factions Hezbollah and Amal opposed him. Cardinal al-Rai stressed that this division was worsening at a time when unity was needed to deal with the financial crisis that has gripped Lebanon since 2019.

The patriarch did not specify the violation during the parliamentary session. Azour received 59 votes, short of the 86 needed to win, while Hezbollah-backed Suleiman Frangieh received 51 votes. Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, backed by the terror group, ended the session when Hezbollah and its allies withdrew, preventing the necessary quorum for the second round.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elias Audi also criticized Hezbollah and its allies in his sermon, without naming them, saying that those who withdrew seemed to have no interest in Lebanon.

Some lawmakers called for a recount or a new vote after a ballot paper was reported missing. But Berri rejected these requests, claiming that this would not have changed the result. Hezbollah and its allies attacked Azour as a candidate of confrontation, while the Shiite mufti of Lebanon, without naming him, accused him of being supported by Israel.