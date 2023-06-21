Blinken in UK urges Turkey to support Sweden’s NATO bid

Blinken also 'welcomed Turkey’s support for Ukraine, including its work on the Black Sea grain initiative'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Summit in London, urging Anakara to support Sweden’s bid to join NATO.

Stockholm decided to join the U.S.-led defense alliance last year amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine along with its neighbor, Finland. However, its application, which requires approval from all NATO members, has been halted by Turkey. Ankara accuses the Nordic country of supporting terrorism, referring to Sweden sheltering Kurdish militants.

Despite that, Stockholm is hoping to become a member of the alliance in time for the NATO summit in July in Vilnius. Earlier on Wednesday, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said that Stockholm has met its obligations under a deal with Ankara and expects the Turkish parliament to begin to ratify its bid.

However, just last week Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden shouldn’t expect a green light from Ankara at the summit unless it prevents anti-Turkey protests in Stockholm.

Washington has repeatedly asked Turkey to reconsider its stance. In a meeting with Fidan, Blinken once again stressed the importance of the alliance’s unity “at such a critical time,” according to the State Department’s spokesperson Matthew Miller.

"(Blinken) … encouraged Turkey's support for Sweden to join the NATO Alliance now," he said.

Blinken also “welcomed Turkey’s support for Ukraine, including its work on the Black Sea grain initiative.” Both diplomats attended the two-day conference on Ukraine at which over 60 allies were due to pledge billions of dollars in economic and reconstruction aid.